KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

