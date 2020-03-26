Kusama (KSM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.68 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $1.48 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00028596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.02564990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00192726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kusama’s total supply is 8,275,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,044,588 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

