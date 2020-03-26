Kyber Network (KNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.63 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00006815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Mercatox, Coinrail and Neraex. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $82.63 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,264,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,633,072 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

