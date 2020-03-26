La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti cut their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $903.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

