Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $212.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LH. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.77.

NYSE LH traded up $13.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.98. 831,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average is $169.97. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

