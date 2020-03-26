Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce sales of $75.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $68.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $312.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.90 million to $332.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $321.57 million, with estimates ranging from $309.10 million to $338.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LADR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LADR stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.66%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.79%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

