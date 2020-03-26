Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 25,743 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.