Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 19,224 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.46% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 80,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 64,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

