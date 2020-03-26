Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.61% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,995,000 after buying an additional 64,498 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,664,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.