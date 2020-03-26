Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after buying an additional 299,685 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,263,000 after acquiring an additional 362,920 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,122,000 after acquiring an additional 243,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,668 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

