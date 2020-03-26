Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

