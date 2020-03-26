Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $8.28 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 2.01% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Shares of FVC opened at $21.80 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

