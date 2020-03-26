Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average is $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

