Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

