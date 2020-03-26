Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 35,579 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

