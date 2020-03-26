Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,959 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $143.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.71.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

