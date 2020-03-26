Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,714 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 573,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $239,812,000 after purchasing an additional 73,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 490,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $539.25 on Thursday. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.85.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

