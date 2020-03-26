Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 248,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 51,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,288. The company has a market capitalization of $906.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $180,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $824,540 and sold 13,068 shares valued at $626,058. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

