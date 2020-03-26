Lam Research (LRCX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $325.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

3/19/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lam Research had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.

3/18/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $330.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from to .

3/17/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $313.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $346.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $314.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $319.00 to $358.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $360.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $360.00 to $363.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LRCX stock opened at $233.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

