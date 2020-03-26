Lambda (LAMB) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. Lambda has a market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $35.38 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.02557944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00185918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,025,218 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

