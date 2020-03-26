Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 715 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.53).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 586.50 ($7.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 716.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 726.39. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 827 ($10.88).

In other Lancashire news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

