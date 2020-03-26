Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 715 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC lowered Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.53).

Shares of LRE traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 611.50 ($8.04). The stock had a trading volume of 391,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 713.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 726.

In other Lancashire news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

