Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 34,326 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.20% of Las Vegas Sands worth $107,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,256,698 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 763,668 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 116,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 96.93%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

