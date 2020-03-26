Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 122.5% in March

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the February 27th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 48,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter.

LGI traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $16.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

