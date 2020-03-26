Leaf Resources Ltd (ASX:LER) Insider Purchases A$75,000.00 in Stock

Leaf Resources Ltd (ASX:LER) insider Douglas (Doug) Rathbone bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$100.00 ($70.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($53,191.49).

Leaf Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.02.

Leaf Resources Company Profile

Leaf Resources Limited operates in a clean technology industry in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Technology & Development, and Gravel Mining Operations. It is involved in the research, development, and commercialization of Glycell, a technology used in breaking down biomass into components, such as cellulosic sugar, lignin, hemicellulose, and refined glycerol.

