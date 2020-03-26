Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Lear worth $99,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,146,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,733,000 after acquiring an additional 150,414 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE LEA opened at $90.42 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.19.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.