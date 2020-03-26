Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Lear worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Lear by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Lear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $159.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

