Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,626,200 shares, an increase of 245.1% from the February 27th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

LM stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 2,968,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,092. Legg Mason has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Legg Mason by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

