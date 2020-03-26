Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,905 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Leidos worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

