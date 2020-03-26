Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.20 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €5.20 ($6.05) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.99% from the company’s previous close.

LEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €9.09 ($10.57).

LEO traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €7.03 ($8.17). 236,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a 52 week high of €21.70 ($25.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $225.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

