Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of FWONK traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 93,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,813. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

