Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Gem Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 61.60 ($0.81).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON GEMD traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.40 ($0.39). 37,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,864. The company has a market cap of $42.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 29.23 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.40 ($1.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.