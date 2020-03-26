Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

TPT traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 39 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 35.60 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 86 ($1.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.