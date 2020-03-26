Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities lowered shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 583.15 ($7.67).

Get British Land alerts:

LON:BLND traded down GBX 9.42 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 360.52 ($4.74). The stock had a trading volume of 5,972,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 486.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 561.70. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 386.10 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.30.

In other news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders purchased a total of 4,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,013 in the last three months.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.