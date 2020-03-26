Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the February 27th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LITB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Lightinthebox has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.40.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

