LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0038 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $4,216.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.04867446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00063834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036697 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003453 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,324,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,502,368 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

