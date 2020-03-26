LINKA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $75,333.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. LINKA has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $75,333.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINKA has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.05065148 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00063496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037072 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003427 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

