LiquidApps Price Up 4% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 4% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $31,857.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,029,274,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,884,022 tokens. LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

