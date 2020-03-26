Lisk Market Cap Hits $125.47 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00015154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ChaoEX, Coindeal and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $125.47 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00024074 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,812,634 coins and its circulating supply is 122,726,923 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinroom, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Upbit, Coinbe, YoBit, COSS, Poloniex, Livecoin, Binance, Coindeal, Huobi, Exrates, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Bitbns and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

