Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $66,438.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Braziliex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.02677590 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.59 or 0.98474339 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 668,887,581 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Braziliex, Exrates, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

