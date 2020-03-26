Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.83 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $2.83 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $40.17 or 0.00597829 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Korbit, xBTCe and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007911 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,371,018 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinTiger, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, BTCC, IDCM, OpenLedger DEX, Coindeal, CPDAX, EXX, Mercatox, Upbit, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, xBTCe, Exmo, BitFlip, GOPAX, Kucoin, DragonEX, Braziliex, Coinbe, Koineks, HitBTC, Stellarport, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitinka, FCoin, Gate.io, Coinone, CoinsBank, Covesting, Stocks.Exchange, C-Patex, BL3P, TOPBTC, Liqui, Binance, CoinFalcon, Mercado Bitcoin, Lykke Exchange, Coinsquare, Coinroom, Vebitcoin, CoinEgg, LocalTrade, C-CEX, TradeOgre, BtcTurk, ABCC, BCEX, Livecoin, LBank, Poloniex, BTC Markets, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, LakeBTC, Gatecoin, Exrates, Ovis, BtcTrade.im, Kuna, BitMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Buda, Koinim, OTCBTC, Bleutrade, CoinEx, Cobinhood, BitcoinTrade, Negocie Coins, BiteBTC, Liquid, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, ChaoEX, QBTC, Bitso, WazirX, Instant Bitex, RightBTC, BitBay, Kraken, Bitstamp, Zebpay, OKEx, BitForex, OKCoin.cn, Coinsuper, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, DSX, QuadrigaCX, Bitlish, TDAX, HBUS, Altcoin Trader, Coinbase Pro, Nanex, MBAex, CoinBene, Cryptohub, DOBI trade, Bithumb, WEX, Indodax, Bithesap, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Bits Blockchain, Huobi, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, Tripe Dice Exchange, YoBit, ZB.COM, Bitmaszyna, C2CX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Graviex, Koinex, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, OKCoin International, B2BX, Independent Reserve, Korbit, Coinut, Bitbank, COSS, Bibox and Iquant. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

