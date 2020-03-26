Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

NYSE:LAD traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.58. 54,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $0. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

