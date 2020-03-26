Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,360 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,257,000 after purchasing an additional 483,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 600,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 197,893 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

LYV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

