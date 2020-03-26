Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTHM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 615,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,542. Livent has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $789.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.