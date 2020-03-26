LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $22.57. 1,158,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,580. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,185,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.