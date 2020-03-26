LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 297.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of LKQ worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,532,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,218,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,800,000 after buying an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after buying an additional 892,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,735,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 163,984 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,050 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

