Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 60.29 ($0.79).

LLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

LLOY opened at GBX 36.73 ($0.48) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 29.82 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other news, insider Sarah Legg purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

