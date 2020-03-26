Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,325,700 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the February 27th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 14,296,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,445,268. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on LYG. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,326,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,243,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

