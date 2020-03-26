LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Update

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 27th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $77,140.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,882 shares in the company, valued at $33,798,457.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of LMP Automotive in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

LMPX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 98,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,742. LMP Automotive has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.