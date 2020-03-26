Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on L. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.00.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE L traded up C$1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$68.60. 907,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,028. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$59.01 and a 1 year high of C$76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.23.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total value of C$416,185.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$661,617.75. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total value of C$892,988.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,829 shares in the company, valued at C$11,493,135.96.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.